How to plan for a severe weather event

GET READY STAY READY: SES units across the Northern Rivers are holding a series of workshops in May 2019 to assist people prepare for the next serve weather event. Here in 2017, Lismore SES crews helped rescue people who were stranded in the houses in North Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

IF A severe weather event hits, do you have a plan?

A senior officer from the State Emergency Service said members of the public should not rely on SES volunteers to help them immediately.

NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander, Northern Rivers, Mark Somers, said people should have plans in place and, to help devise these plans, they are hosting a series of 'Get Ready - Stay Ready' workshops.

Australian Red Cross and mental health professionals will also present information.

Mr Somers said the workshops will involve local councils, chambers of commerce, business owners and residents, who will discuss their tried-and-tested emergency plans and how they prepare, respond and recover as best they can from severe weather events.

SES units across the Northern Rivers are hosting a series of community meetings encouraging all residents and community groups to attend.

"We have a limited number of local SES volunteers across the Northern Rivers and in large scale weather events, we just can't get to help everyone straight away,” Mr Somers said.

"Community members need to have a plan to look after themselves, their families and their community until emergency services can get to them.

"There is one important thing you can do now to get ready for a severe weather event and that is to sit down and develop an Emergency Plan for your own home and/or business.”

Get Ready - Stay Ready workshops:

. Lismore CBD (Tues 28 May) - Lismore Workers Club 6 - 7.30pm

. North & South Lismore (Wed 29th May) - South Lismore Bowling Club 6 - 7.30pm; or (Saturday 1st June) - South Lismore Bowling Club 1.30 - 3.00pm

. Murwillumbah (Tues 4th June) - Murwillumbah Ex Services Club 6 - 7.30pm

. Chinderah/Kingscliff (Wed 5th June) - Cudgen Leagues Club 6 - 7.30pm

. Mullumbimby (Tues 11th June) - Mullumbimby Civic Centre

. Ocean Shores/South Golden Beach (Sun 16th June) - South Golden Beach Hall

. Byron Bay (Tues 18th June) - Byron Community Centre

For more FloodSafe and StormSafe information and a copy of a Home or Business Emergency Plan go to www.sesemergencyplan.com.au