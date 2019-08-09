Menu
Matt Wright doesn’t value his hand or his hat. Images from Facebook/Matt Wright
News

WATCH: How to pat a crocodile

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
9th Aug 2019 8:12 AM
Warning: Do not try this at home

MATT Wright continues to defy the odds and has been videoed patting a monster croc.

In the video, Wright casually leans over the boat to give Otis the croc a slap on the back.

He then encourages the croc to jump up out of the water on several occasions by waving his cap around.

Australian salt water crocs, are they the biggest crocs in the world🤔 This fella sure is big 😳

Posted by Matt Wright on Wednesday, 7 August 2019


During his interaction with the croc an American man talks to the camera about how the croc is the biggest he's ever seen and that people shouldn't attempt to do what Matt is doing.

The close interaction with the croc would make most people shudder.

" … this is the biggest croc I've ever seen in the water in my life …," he said.

"I'm here with the absolute croc wrangler. Monster croc wrangler, Matt Wright.

"And look at this! Look at this! Look at this! Is this unbelievable or what?

"He's an absolute croc whisper, to say the least.

"Now this guy here, I guarantee could eat a 250, 300 pound pig. You've seen them with cows in their mouths right?

Just how he likes it, being bloody close to a croc. Picture:Facebook/Matt Wright
In July, Wright posted a video where he got in the water with one of his favourite crocs, Bone Cruncher.

"Bone Cruncher is definitely a very special croc he's vulnerable," he as previously told the NT News.

Wright's TV show Monster Croc Wrangler season four was released to US audiences on Nat Geo Wild on Monday.

