Nancy Crampton-Brophy wrote How to murder your husband and is now charged with killing her husband. Picture: Supplied
Offbeat

Life imitates art for ‘husband killer’

by Staff writers
13th Sep 2018 6:07 AM

A US-BASED romance novelist, who once penned a blog called, How to Murder Your Husband, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband/

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 68, was being held in Oregon on charges of murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy’s The Wrong Husband. Picture: Supplied
Nancy Crampton-Brophy’s The Wrong Seal. Picture: Supplied
Police responded to an emergency call on June 2 at the Oregon Culinary Institute, where Brophy, 63, worked as a chef and found him bleeding in the kitchen. He died at the scene.

The Washington Post reports that Crampton-Brophy wrote a post in 2011 entitled How to Murder Your Husband.

 

Nancy Crampton-Brophy wrote How to murder your husband and is now charged with killing her husband. Picture: Supplied
The since-deleted post offered advice like not using a hitman or poison to commit the murder.

Her other works also dealt with murder.

In The Wrong Husband, a woman tries to leave an abusive spouse by faking her death and in The Wrong Cop she wrote about a woman who "spent every day of her marriage fantasising about killing" her husband.

Crampton-Brophy wrote a Facebook post the day after her husband's death, saying she was "overwhelmed" and "struggling to make sense of everything".

