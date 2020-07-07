How to lure tourists back to the region

THERE’S big push to get tourists back to our region and now Destination NSW is making it easier for tourism based businesses to entice new clients.

Two new industry toolkits have been released to help NSW tourism businesses get involved in the state’s tourism recovery campaign, Now’s The Time To Love NSW.

The toolkits, developed by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, contain logos, key messaging, imagery and video assets that operators and travel agents can use to promote their business in step with the statewide campaign.

Minister Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres encouraged tourism operators to get involved and let visitors know they are open and welcoming bookings.

“It’s been an incredibly tough time for the tourism industry so now’s the time for us to work together, support each other and to inspire holiday-makers to book that NSW getaway,” Mr Ayres said.

“The Now’s The Time To Love NSW campaign has a huge intrastate and interstate reach, and promotes the unique experiences visitors can only enjoy in NSW.

“Tourism businesses can get in on the action by using the campaign brand to show travellers why their product, attraction or experience is a ‘must’ for any NSW itinerary.”

Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer Steve Cox said the toolkit gave businesses the assets they needed to align to the Now’s The Time To Love NSW brand.

“Operators that use these logos, images and videos will benefit from brand recognition and alignment with the multichannel marketing activities being implemented by Destination NSW,” Mr Cox said.

“Our Now’s The Time To Love NSW activity will reach more than 4.6 million highly targeted potential Australian travellers, and with the help of our industry that could be even higher putting NSW front of mind for anyone planning a domestic holiday.”

Tourism businesses can also register for a free listing on VisitNSW.com and Sydney.com via Destination NSW’s Get Connected platform. All Now’s The Time To Love NSW campaign activity drives visitors to these consumer websites, so businesses can benefit from the advertising and publicity just by completing their product listing.

Visit www.destinationnsw.com.au to download the Now’s The Time To Love NSW toolkit for industry or travel agents.