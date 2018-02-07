How to love a bat when you live in Casino

This bat in Casino was suffering from heat exhaustion.

This bat in Casino was suffering from heat exhaustion. Ted Baker

BATS have no idea how divisive they are.

Wildlife carers Lorraine Black and Ted Baker know exactly what people in Casino think about the bats, and are aware the creatures they care for and photograph have a reputation problem.

Ms Black said she has slowly been convincing her friends that bats aren't all bad.

Bats in Casino. Ted Baker

"They are always considered evil and are in spooky films,” Ms Black said.

She spends a lot of time up close and personal with the blacks and greys and with the inundation of the migratory reds along the Richmond River, she is busier than ever.

"They are my favourite animal,” Ms Black said.

"They're so smart, have big luminous eyes and they're all different. Their wings are like stretchy velvet.”

Reds by the Richmond River in Casino's Hickey St. Susanna Freymark

Mr Baker has helped Ms Black look after the young ones when they've been rescued after heat exhaustion or storms.

"Once you do that you start to respect the animal,” Mr Baker said.

"Everything has the right to live.”

The river banks are currently louder than usual as the nomadic reds are in town.

Mr Baker has photographed and videoed them hanging in large clusters on branches of trees. Their weight causes some branches to break.

Ted Baker checks the branch broken from the weight of the Reds by the Richmond River in Casino's Hickey St. Susanna Freymark

Richmond Valley Council confirmed bat numbers this week at around 40,000.

More plantings are being considered at Queen Elizabeth Park near the cricket and AFL fields, a council spokesperson said.

Anyone wanting to view the bats shouldn't go in the morning, Ms Black said.

"They all like to wee together in one big shower,” she said."Go for a walk in the afternoon.”

For injured bats or to volunteer call Northern Rivers Wildlife carers on 66281866.

REDS WILL BE GONE SOON: Lorraine Black and Ted Baker with the reds by the Richmond River in Casino's Hickey St. Susanna Freymark

DID YOU KNOW?

Why do bats hang upside down?

Unlike birds, bats cannot launch their bodies into the air from the ground, because their wings don't produce enough lift to take off like a helicopter.

If sleeping bats need to escape quickly, hanging upside-down means they are already in the perfect position to spread their wings and fly away.