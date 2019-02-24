How to kick-start your music career

ORGANISERS of the annual Lismore Young Songwriters Competition are calling for budding young musicians to begin song writing as entries open for this year's competition.

The free competition, now in its ninth year, is open to Northern Rivers residents aged 12-25 years.

Organising committee member Deb Hall from Social Futures said the competition is an incredible avenue for regional young songwriters to showcase their song writing and performing talents.

"There are fantastic prizes up for grabs aimed to help young musicians get a leg-up in their music career, including professional studio recording time," Ms Hall said.

"Selected finalists also get the chance to perform to a live audience when they battle it out for prizes at the Finalist's Showcase at Southern Cross University on Friday, April 12."

Committee member and president of the Headspace Lismore Youth Advisory Group Lauren McKenzie said this year's organisers were eager to involve young people in planning the event.

"It has been a really positive experience working alongside organisations in Lismore to create this amazing event for young musicians," Ms McKenzie said.

"We received feedback from finalists and other stakeholders in previous years who wanted to see more youth involvement in the overall process. So, this year we are working closely with the whole of the Headspace Lismore Youth Advisory Group to ensure we are listening to and acting on the voices of young people."

The Lismore Young Songwriters Competition is run in partnership by Social Futures, headspace Lismore, The Northern Rivers Conservatorium and Southern Cross University with thanks to grant funding from Lismore City Council.

Entries close Midnight on Monday, March 25.