How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

Puk Brils and the Jungle Juice team at Mullumbimby Farmers’ Market have fresh smoothies and juices to keep you cool and quench your thirst.

IT IS going to be a long, hot summer. If you’re heading to the farmers’ markets, you’ll want to keep your produce ‒ and yourself ‒ cool and fresh. Try these tips:

First, arrive early. Most farmers’ markets start before 9am, so make the most of the cool of the morning. It also means you’ll beat the crowds and get the pick of the produce.

Secondly, bring your cool bags and ice bricks. Fresh produce will deteriorate quickly in the heat, so don’t forget these essentials. Meat, fish, cheese, milk and leafy greens obviously need to be kept cool, but all produce will benefit from being stored with a couple of ice bricks before they make it back to the fridge at home.

A couple of cool bags will also allow you to stay a while longer, have brekkie and a drink and enjoy the atmosphere of the market before you head home.

To keep yourself cool, find yourself a bit of shade – at the Mullumbimby Farmers’ Market, a spot under the giant fig trees is ideal, while at the New Brighton market you can nab a table under one of the many shady marquees.

Grab yourself an ice-cold drink – there are lots to choose from at the markets. At New Brighton, enjoy an iced coffee from Bangalow Coffee, or a refreshing homemade lime or elderflower cordial from citrus farmers Jane and Jose, of Rancho Limes.

At Mullumbimby Farmers’ Market, there’s even more to quench your thirst.

At Jungle Juice, Puk Brils and her crew make fresh juices and smoothies from local fruit, much of it grown on her family orchard near Burringbar.

A few stalls up is the Byron Cane juice stall, where sugar cane is crushed to order and blended with flavourings such as passionfruit, ginger or lime, or blended with fresh market greens for a healthy green smoothie.

Organic Forrest’s ice-cold kombucha in flavours such as hibiscus and elderflower is perfectly refreshing on a hot summer’s day, and the kids will be happy with a 100 per cent fruit iceblock from Monty’s.

Iced coffee and Rancho’s homemade cordials are also available at Mullumbimby.

Mullumbimby Farmers’ Market is open from 7-11am on Fridays, while New Brighton Farmers’ Market is open 8-11am on Tuesdays.