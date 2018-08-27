How to juggle the stress of work, life and family

STRESS WORKSHOP: Inner Knowing owner Celestine Fedley believes in finding balance and harmony through nutrition and stress-free lifestyle and will offer free workshops for small business owners in Lismore.

ARE you a small business owner feeling overwhelmed by juggling work, life and family responsibilities?

Well, there is light at the end of the tunnel thanks to a Lismore wellness coach.

Celestine Fedley, a Southern Cross University graduate of Human Nutrition, recently founded Inner Knowing Health and Wellness Coaching at the Goonellabah Business Hub.

Ms Fedley is holding four free stress management workshops next month to help local business owners overcome stress to improve their professional and personal lives.

She said she used the same tools to overcome adrenaline fatigue by achieving a positive connection between mind and body.

"The Stressed to ZEN workshops aim to helps people reduce negative thinking, set boundaries and reduce distractions,” she said.

"It shows the importance of self-care and prioritising healthy eating and exercise.”

Ms Fedley said people walked away with tools and tips that they can integrate into everyday life.

"Workshop participants will learn how to manage stress and feel more focused at work, become more connected with family and friends, sleep better and worry less,” she said.

"This means they will have more energy and through making healthier choices have a better work-life balance.”

Ms Fedley said her background which included 15 years in fashion manufacturing gives her a good understanding the pressures so many business people work under.

"Everyone is trying to juggle so much, including family, work, employees, customers, suppliers as often they don't look after themselves,” she said.

"So too often there's so much stress they are under.”

Ms Fedley said the workshop is interactive, combining facts with fun activities, that inspires curiosity about the mind-body connection.

She said she has offered four workshops on different evenings and times to ensure people have an opportunity to attend.

Ms Fedley said while free to attend, attendees need to book and there will be prizes on the night.

Dates and times

Summit Gym - Thursday September 6 at 7.30pm

Goonellabah Library - Monday September 10 at 6pm

SCU Gym - Thursday September 13 at 6.30pm

Lismore Library - Monday September 17 at 6pm

Bookings essential via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/stress-less-workshop-tickets-48991828879