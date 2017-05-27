How to judge a winning bull at Casino's Cattle Competition

James Dockrill from Clovass handles the winner on the day Flemington Like A Cat at the Cattle Competition at Casino Beef Week.

"I COULD fall in love with this steer. Soft as butter and big eye muscles.”

Tom Baker was the judge at the Beef Week Cattle Competition. From South Australia, it was clear Mr Baker knew everything about cattle. He judged their carcass, depth, coat, yield, fat, muscle, skin cover and horsepower.

He talked about bubbling around the tails and the cow's huge top.

Cattle judge Tom Baker on right at the Cattle Competition. Susanna Freymark

Casino's main roundabout at Walker and and Barker St was transformed into a cattleyard with tonnes of sawdust.

With 10 classes of competition it was the best-in-show, the crowd was waiting for.

The Stud Supreme Exhibit went to a Limo Bull called Flemington Like a Cat, owned by Kate Gelderman from Lochinvar. Fitter James Dockrill from Clovass led the winner around the ring before being presented with a ribbon.

The bull previously came first in its class at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and came reserve in Melbourne. Its semen is worth $250 for a straw, Ms Gelderman said. The usual price starts at $50.

"He's a herd-changer,” Ms Gelderman said.

Beef Week Committee with winning Limo Bull owned by Kate Gelderman (on right) next to MP Thomas George. Susanna Freymark

The cattle auction followed with fierce bidding from an enthusiastic crowd.

Prices per kilo soared with one cow going for $6.20 per kilo which would likely fetch the owner $2517 and the price was nowhere near the highest.

After the auction, the stockyard was cleared and the Beef Week Parade began.

Unofficial town crier Brenda Armfield was at the front of the parade in her green mini moke. Sporting clubs, schools, community groups, police, rescue crewas and businesses trekked along Walker St.

