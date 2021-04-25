WORTHY WALK: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter announced it is thrilled to be hosting its annual Byron Coastal Charity Walk for the 9th time on Saturday May 22, 2021.

As the Westpac Rescue Helicopter conducted a spectacular winch training exercise on the beach on Friday morning, the organisation launched it's 9th annual Byron Coastal Charity Walk.

While the helicopter hovered in the background over Byron Bay main beach, Rescue Helicopter spokesman, Zeke Huish said they were aiming high after last year's event wasn't held due to COVID.

And he said they were hoping to raise $100,000.

"Sure, the sky's the limit," he said.

"In past events we have just under 2,000 people and it would be wonderful to get this many again."

Mr Huish said while they hope to attract more than 1,000 people, the walk already has 600 entrants.

"With just under one month till the walk, now is the time to gather your friends," he said.

"You can take on the challenge of either the 12km distance to Broken Head, the 24km to Lennox Head or the 36km all the way to Ballina.

Mr Huish said the walk takes in some of the most beautiful coastline from Byron Bay to Ballina.

He encouraged everyone to "jump online and get their registration in".

Mr Huish said they would welcome anyone who might be interested to help as a volunteer on the day at a checkpoint to visit the event website to register their interest.

Mr Huish said the walk was not a race.

"It's a very social and fun way to support the Rescue Helicopter will all proceeds staying local to directly support the Lismore based operation," he said.

"It commences from Dening Park, Byron Bay and walkers can choose from three distances and the walk will be managed with COVID-19 protocols in place."

To find out more visit www.coastalcharitywalk.com.au.

As this story went to print already $4,107 had been raised.

Originally published as How to help rescue helicopter reach for the stars