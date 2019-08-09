How to have your say on Lismore's proposed rate hike

SRV FEDDBACK: Lismore City Council is calling for residents to give feedback on their proposed Special Rate Variation via online, mulitple Information Kiosks or at a special community meeting limited to 30 participants

Alison Paterson

LISMORE City Council has announced a number of sessions open for the community to give feedback on its proposed Special Rate Variation.

There will also be a random telephone survey managed by an independent organisation later this month, while there are multiple dates and locations schedule for information kiosks in Lismore, Clunes, Nimbin and The Channon.

Two community workshops - each limited to a maximum of 30 people - will be facilitated by the independent firm conducting the survey.

The participants of one of the workshops will be recruited by the consultants conducting the randomly selected telephone survey and therefore participants will be randomly selected.

The other workshop is one that community members can register for on Your Say Lismore - people can self-nominate to attend this workshop.

It is understood at least one of the workshops will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, September 25, with venue details to be sent only to those who are successful in gaining a spot.

The council said the proposed Special Rate Variation (SRV) would be introduced in the next two years would fund roads and economic development as well as consider future projects and funding options for open spaces and sporting/recreational facilities.

Feedback can be made through one of the avenues below before September 30.

Complete the community-wide survey.

Register for the community workshop.

Attend an Information Kiosk and talk to staff face-to-face.

Ask a question via online Q&A.

Information kiosks

August dates and locations:

. Saturday, August 3 - 8.30am to midday at the Lismore Quad

. Wednesday, August 7 - midday to 2pm at the Lismore Quad

. Saturday, August 10 - 9am to midday at Clunes Park

. Wednesday, August 14 - 8am to 11am at Lismore Quad

. Saturday, August 17 - 8am to midday at the Lismore Farmers' Markets, Lismore Showgrounds

. Tuesday, August 20 - 10am to 2pm at the Lismore Library Foyer

. Sunday, August 25 - 8am to midday at the Nimbin Markets

. Friday, August 30 - 10am to 2pm at the Lismore Library Foyer

September dates and locations:

. Sunday, September 1 - 7.30am to 2.30pm at the Lismore Car Boot Markets

. Sunday, September 8 - 9am to 2.30pm at The Channon Craft Market

. Thursday, September 12 - 10am to midday in Nimbin CBD

. Saturday, September 21 - 9.30am to midday at the Lismore Quad

. Saturday, September 21 - Nimbin Show (all day)

. Tuesday, September 24 - 11am to 1.30pm in the Lismore CBD

. Thursday, September 26 - 3pm to 5pm at Lismore Shopping Square.