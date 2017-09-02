How to have a successful career in music

Harry Angus (The Cat Empire) and Emily Lubitz (Tinpan Orange) were the feature panelists at the SCU Lismore's Music Symposium on Friday September 1.

THE Cat Empire's Harry Angus and Tinpan Orange's Emily Lubitz were among the many music industry experts at Southern Cross University Lismore yesterday to participate in a Music Symposium.

Local high school students, current SCU students and alumni made up an audience of around 100 people who came to hear some top tips for having a successful music career.

Harry and Emily said they were excited to be apart of the days events and to share their experiences in the hope it helps someone else launch their career.

"When I started out I didn't really know about the biz and I think maybe that was too my advantage in some ways, that I could just stumble through it innocently and try and have a good time,” Emily said.

"I'd be shocked when there was money or even like a free beer, I was like oh my god this is amazing.”

"Then gradually I started to take myself more seriously and there is this whole industry and different ways of working in it.”

Harry was apart of two panels during the day and said when he was in a break he enjoyed listening to what other music professionals had to share.

"The thing that has struck me is the diversity of all the different ways you can do things under the heading of a music career, so I guess people will pick up what's relevant to them and be encouraged to follow their own path,” he said.

Wharves front man Matt Collins and touring artist Lucie Thorne were also among the special guests at the forum.

Their message to students was by believing in yourself and being ambitious it can take you one step closer to having a successful career in the industry.

"When you are chipping away and believe in your own music and you know there is an audience, it's just how to cultivate and grow that audience so that it can be a viable career,” Ms Thorne said.

Matt also added by taking risks you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.

"Taking a bit of a risk whether it is a financial or even just a lifestyle risk just to see what works and what doesn't and learn from it,” Mr Collins said.

"I've found when someone is really candid and honest about what has helped them along the way, it's really valuable.”

Symposium organiser and the University's contemporary music lecturer Dr Matt Hill said he hoped attendees will be strengthened by what they had seen and heard during each seminar.

"Its going away knowing that music is something that matters and it's important but it takes a lot of courage to make it happen and make a career out of it,” Dr Hill said.