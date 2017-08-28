HOW TO GUIDE: General Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

Flume will welcome 2018 at Falls Byron Bay

General tickets to the Falls Festival in Byron Bay will go on sale tomorrow after pre-sell passes went out for sale late last week.

General public tickets go on sale 9am, tomorrow Tuesday, August 29.

Festival goers will have ten minutes to complete the transaction.

The timer will start as soon as people add tickets to their cart.

Payment methods accepted will be Visa and Mastercard only.

The Byron Bay side of the festival will be a 18+ event at North Byron Parklands, 126 Tweed Valley Way, Yelgun, from Sunday, December 31 2017 to Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Each transaction can purchase tickets for up to six people.

Festival goers at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

There will be no re-sale facility this year for Falls Festival.

If you're unable to attend the show and have purchased tickets, you will be able to pass or sell them to a friend at face value. (Flip side, please only purchase tickets from a known and trusted friend.)

For Northern Rivers residents, the Falls Festival's website suggests "that all local residents purchase tickets through the public sale options online. Nice and easy."

As an 18+ event, all patrons will need to produce valid photo ID into the venue.

Acceptable forms of valid ID are current Australia driver's license, current passport, Government issued Proof of Age Card and/or an international driver's license.

Click here to access the Falls festival ticketing page.

Crowds at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Contributed

Pricing

3 Day Festival Ticket: $299.00 + $13.83 Fee = $312.83

2 Day Ticket - 31 Dec & 1 Jan: $249.00 + $12.86 Fee = $261.86

2 Day Ticket - 1 Jan & 2 Jan: $249.00 + $12.86 Fee = $261.86

Single Day Ticket - 31 Dec: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Single Day Ticket - 1 Jan: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Single Day Ticket - 2 Jan: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Camping tickets will be sold at $109 + fees.

Car passes will be available to purchase later in the year.

Festival goers moved around safely and easily at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

Help

For all questions relating to ticket purchases, delivery, payment or other, festival lovers can contact Front Gate Tickets Customer Service on http://www.ticketmaster.com.au/festivalhelp or call 1300 017 192.

For all other queries visit the Falls Festival FAQ page.

While you are booking your tickets, listen to the Official Spotify Falls Festival playlist (below):