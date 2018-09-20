How to grow your very own giant pumpkin

Dale Oliver, winner of the biggest pumpkin at the annual Sunmerland Giant Pumpkin Competition.

HAVE you ever dreamed about growing a giant pumpkin in your backyard?

It's not as difficult as you might think.

Competitors in the upcoming Summerland Giant Pumpkin competition already have their gardens prepared and their seedlings planted for the event.

But organiser Steve Leadbetter said people still had time to get involved.

"Seedlings need to be in the ground very soon so if anyone is looking for some, they can contact me for seedlings and advice on how to grow the best pumpkin," he said.

Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland and Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition organiser Steve Leadbetter plant a giant pumpkin seedling.

Growing a giant pumpkin at this time of year can be challenging - Mr Leadbetter said people will need a lot of luck with the weather, as it can be a little unpredictable at this time of year, with storms, strong winds and the summer heat.

But nothing stops these pumpkins from growing big.

A lot of love and passion goes into growing a really heavy pumpkin.

You need a bit of a green thumb, a place for the pumpkin to grow fully and a bit of love and care to grow the biggest pumpkin.

Competitors will have to beat Australian grower champion, Dale Olivier, who grew the biggest pumpkin in 2015 with an enormous pumpkin weighing in at 743kg.

The competition is being held in Kyogle on January 12 next year in Stratheden Street, in conjunction with Tidy Towns and the Kyogle Farmers Markets.

For seedlings and advice, contact Steve Leadbetter on 0429 327 659.