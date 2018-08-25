How to get your meal at a top restaurant for half the price

Get half priced dining in Byron Bay with First Table. Photo Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily

BYRON Bay's food scene is now even more attractive after becoming the latest in a string of nation-wide locations to get half-priced early bird dining at top restaurants.

Australasia's premier restaurant discovery service, First Table, launched this month and offers 50 per cent off the food bill for two to four diners when booking through their website.

The only catch is the $10 booking fee.

There's only one table available each night, and it's first in, best fed.

Now you can order dessert on top of your mains without worrying about how light you're making your wallet at Light Years, No Bones, Elixiba, Slo-Mo Joes, Flying Fox Bistro and The Mez Club.

First Table's Director, Mandy Whitney, said Australians have embraced the First Table concept as it's swept across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, and Darwin.

"Byron Bay is going through an explosion of new and exciting restaurant openings, it features some of this country's best seafood and international cuisine,” Ms Whitney said.

"That's why we're launching First Table here - to help foodies discover everything Byron has to offer.”

She said she wanted to create a system which not only helped restaurants get evenings off to a good start, but also helped patrons discover and try new restaurants.

"First Table is effectively the restaurant equivalent of bar happy hours.

"We encourage food lovers to get out and try a new place at an affordable price. If they love it, we see it happen time and time again, they then become loyal full-price paying regulars. It's a win-win for both restaurants and foodies.”

Go to www.firsttable.com.au/byron bay.