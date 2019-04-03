How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

POPULAR: Patrons waited for more than six hours last year to get their hands on a Splendour 2018 ticket during local sales in Byron Bay.

POPULAR: Patrons waited for more than six hours last year to get their hands on a Splendour 2018 ticket during local sales in Byron Bay. Samantha Poate

DID the Splendour 2019 line up announcement leave you ready for a big festival this year?

The next step is to secure your tickets, and everyone living in the postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2484 will get an opportunity to buy tickets to this year's festival before they go on sale to the general public.

The sale will be held on Sunday, April 7, at The Northern Hotel, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from 10am to 4pm.

Purchasers will need to show valid photo ID showing their home address/postcode. They will be able to buy tickets for up to four people.

Here's what you need on the day:

Name and date of birth details are required for every ticket being purchased.

If you don't have one already, set up a moshtix account beforehand at moshtix.com.

Tickets will not be provided on the day. They will be emailed to the email address on the Moshtix account used for the transaction.

There will be no cash sales or EFTPOS. Payment can only be done by Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards.

Under 18s cannot enter The Northern Hotel without adult.

This will be the only locals sale opportunity.

Once inside The Northern, there will be two methods of purchasing tickets on the day:

Face to face with a Splendour Seller (local forms will be available for those wanting to process their purchase with the help of a Splendour Seller), or

On your own personal device. Take your smartphone or iPad with internet connection and use a promo code to complete your own transaction within the venue.

For details visit splendourinthegrass.com/locals