How to get your kids to sort the rubbish these holidays

Students from Empire Vale Public School take part in Design Emergency Workshop as part of Lismore Regional Gallery's school holidays program. From bottom left to right: Gabe Halligan, Jim king, Jackson Teale, Violet Tansley, Mavis Kennedy, Dylan Binder, Odynn Machell and Sophie Binder.? Sophie Moeller

INSTEAD of telling your kids to clean up their toys these holidays, be constructive. Send them to a 'design emergency workshop' where they can learn to fix them as well.

Students from Empire Vale Primary School brought their broken, treasured toys to be creatively 'repaired' as a test run for a school holiday program to be run at Lismore's Regional Gallery.

While drawing his red car, student Taj Borham, said he really liked its shape and colour but was going to fix the windscreen because he "didn't like looking at the broken bits inside”.

Local artist and designer, Charlotte Haywood, who was running the workshop, said it was about teaching the kids they can give "broken things value” through self expression.

"By coming up with innovative approaches to re-evaluate rubbish, the children are able re-imagine a new life for their precious but broken toys.

"It teaches them about worth and allows them express their individuality,” she said.

The idea for the workshop is inspired by a current Australian Design Centre touring exhibition currently on show at the gallery called Object Therapy.

The exhibition contains 29 broken objects that were submitted by members of the public to a team of repair researchers in Canberra before undergoing 'therapy'.

Items of furniture, ceramics, household appliances, textiles, jewellery, sentimental objects and even one human, were all treated and re-imagined by noted Australian and international designers and artists including Guy Keulemans, Trent Jansen, Liam Mugavin and Alison Jackson.

One exhibit, Three Daughters, tells the story of how Alison was given a beautiful old broken Gladstone bag by her father who, at 13, had travelled the outback for work. Repairers Elbowrkshp reconstructed the bag into three separate pieces for each of the father's daughters. The bags pay homage to history and continue to tell the family story.

Brett Adlington, director of Lismore Regional Gallery, Brett Adlington, said, 'For the gallery, this exhibition made great sense to us, given, prior to the redevelopment, this building was a broken down object before it was repaired by local architect Dominic Finlay-Jones.

There will be another Design Emergency workshop tomorrow, Saturday July 6 .

. Time: 10am - 2pm

. Cost: $20 per child (accompanying adults free)

. Age level: 8 - 12 years

. 12 kids per workshop

. Kids Bring: 1 x broken toy

Friday Fun days at the gallery will also take place on July 12 & 19.

For more information go to: www.lismoregallery.org