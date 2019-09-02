Menu
SILVER SOUVENIR: A bird from the controversial lighthouse sculpture silhouetted against the full moon.
How to get your hands on a Disco Dong bird

2nd Sep 2019
EXCITEMENT is building in Byron with hundreds dying to get their hands on a piece of Byron history.

With the the notorious Lighthouse sculpture at the corner of Ewingsdale Road and Bayshore Drive de-commissioned council has announced the 5,000 birds that make up the sculpture will be sold off at $20 each.

Byron Shire Council has already been contacted by around 300 people interested in purchasing one of the birds.

If all 5,000 birds are sold council will raise $100,000 with the money raised going towards developing a Byron Shire Council Cultural Policy and projects working to reduce homelessness in the Byron Shire.

No announcement has been made regarding a time line for demolition but locals can contact council to express their interest in purchasing bird(s) and they will go on a wait list and be contacted when council has more information.

Go to: council@byron.nsw.gov.au

