How to get your flood rubbish removed

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

Councils have started making plans for rubbish disposal around the region.

Before disposing of items, residents may want to take photos for insurance purposes.

Lismore

Lismore CBD main block will be closed to traffic until at least Wednesday afternoon for CBD flood debris removal and cleaning. Businesses who have not emptied shops asked to phone Council on 1300 87 83 87 so skips can be delivered. Carparks around CBD still open. Business owners can walk in to continue cleaning.

Residents asked to place all rotting food in green bins and call Council on 1300 87 83 87 for immediate pick-up.

Residential kerbside pick-ups will happen in stages. Contractors will come through to collect steel and whitegoods. Trucks will then come through to collect all waste except dangerous goods including gas bottles, chemicals and tyres. A final trip will be made to collect dangerous goods.

Eighty NSW Fire Service trucks and more than 500 staff will continue hosing out homes and businesses across the city.

Kerbside pick-ups in North and South Lismore continue. Rural kerbside pick-up to occur in flood-inundated villages. Dates not available yet.

Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre open and all flood-affected waste can be dropped off free of charge.

Bins that have been lost in the flood will be replaced. Phone 1300 87 83 87 to log your details.

The Lismore Revolve Shop is closed until further notice.

Brewster Street Drop-off Centre is closed until further notice.

Coraki

RICHMOND Valley Council will provide a free kerbside collection for Coraki residents in flood-affected streets as part of the recovery effort.

The collection, funded by the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, will take place over the next two weeks, as soon as extra resources become available. Residents in affected areas will be notified via a letterbox drop.

The kerbside collection will apply only to those properties affected by the flood water as indicated on the provided map.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald asked all residents to help with the smooth removal of rubbish by separating their items as best as possible.

He said if residents had not yet been able to take their flood-damaged items to a landfill, then please have it ready for Council's kerbside collection.

Mr Macdonald said he would like to keep the pick up to flood-damaged items and debris only.

He said all flood debris should be between the footpath and the street and placed so that it did not interfere with traffic.

"The rules are simple, if it's flood-related rubbish, just leave it at kerbside and Council will take it away,” Mr Macdonald said.

Rubbish should be sorted into green waste/timber, metals for recycling and general waste.

Mr Macdonald said Council crews would not pick up liquids, hazardous chemicals or tyres.

If you have been affected by the flooding and have damaged goods but are located outside the zone indicated on the map please contact Council on 6660 0300 to be advised of other assistance which may be available.

Byron Shire

Byron Shire Council has commenced kerbside pick up of green waste, damaged hard bulky items (eg furniture, carpet, electrical goods) in the areas affected by floodwaters.

Contractors have been engaged and will commence pick up this week in the following flood affected areas:

Tuesday - South Golden Beach

Wednesday - Billinudgel

Thursday and Friday - New Brighton, South Golden Beach and the low lying areas of Ocean Shores

Saturday and Sunday - Mullumbimby

Kerbside pick up schedule details for the following week will be available on Council's website www.byron.nsw.gov.au.

Residents who have been affected by the flood waters, but do not live in the above mentioned areas, are asked to call Council to discuss their needs with staff. Phone 6626 7000.

General waste collection services will be as per the normal schedule. If you live in an area that could not be serviced last week due to roads being cut, please leave your bins out and the trucks will return as soon as possible.

Byron Shire residents can also take their green waste and storm damaged bulky items to the Byron Resource Recovery Centre at Manse Road Myocum.

There is NO Cost for bulky items dropped off at Myocum until Monday April 10 and green waste until Saturday April 15.

Mr Holloway said Council's priority for the past three days has been on clearing roads to ensure accessibility for emergency services and residents.

"With the clean-up now in action, we will be responding to pick ups as quickly as we can,” he said.

"For those people who were charged at the landfill when dropped items off on Saturday, you can bring your receipt into the Mullumbimby administration building and a refund will be organised.”

Spoiled food is to be placed in the green organics bin and this will be collected as part of the normal service. Please do not leave on the streets.