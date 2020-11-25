How to get your $250 by Christmas

More than five million Aussies are set to get two $250 payments.

There are two lots of $250 payments a group of Aussies will get - but the deadline to qualify for eligibility for the first payment is just a couple of days away.

Part of the Government's coronavirus stimulus, the Economic Support Payments will see two $250 payments given out, with the first payment set to come through in December in time for Christmas.

While those who qualify will get their cash automatically, people who may be eligible for a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card (CSHC) but do not currently have one are strongly encouraged to see if they qualify so they don't miss out.

Aussies need to be receiving an eligible government payment or have an eligible card - such as the CSHC - on this Friday, November 27, to get the first payment.

There will be a second $250 payment in March 2021, which has an eligibility deadline of February 26, 2021.

Those eligible for the money include aged and disability pensioners, veterans, people on carer payments and family tax benefit recipients.

Commonwealth Seniors Health Card (CSHC) holders and pensioner concession cardholders are also eligible.

You must live in Australia to get the payments.

Holders of the relevant cards do not need to do anything to apply - the money will be paid automatically. However those who aren't sure of their eligibility are strongly advised to check before Friday.

National Seniors chief advocate Ian Henschke previously said in a statement that self-funded retirees "are among the hardest hit" by COVID-19 and "could really do with some extra cash in their pockets going into Christmas".

"I urge all self-funded retirees who are not CSHC holders to at least check the eligibility criteria and apply before the November 27 deadline," he previously said.

The support payments are part of the Government’s coronavirus stimulus.

The Economic Support Payments were originally unveiled as part of this year's budget.

The payments are set to support more than 2.5 million pensioners and about 400,000 self-funded retirees who hold a seniors health card.

The handouts will also help support more than a million people with disabilities and their carers as well as 760,000 low-income families.

CHECK YOUR ELIGIBILITY

National Seniors Australia has previously advised self-funded retirees to check their eligibility for the handout.

The country's peak consumer group for older Australians said tens of thousands of self-funded retirees may be under the impression they don't qualify for the CSHC when in fact they do.

To qualify, an individual must have reached the pension age and meet an income test. They also need to not be receiving any payments from Veterans Affairs and must be Australian resident living in Australia.

To meet the income test, individuals or couples must earn below the following thresholds: $55,808 for singles; $89,290 for couples; or $111,616 for couples who are separated by illness, respite care or prison.

Originally published as How to get your $250 by Christmas