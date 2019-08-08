Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thinking about selling your property?
Thinking about selling your property? Bet_Noire
Property

How to get the best sale price for your home

8th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

AS A home owner, it's only natural that you want to maximise the sale price of your property, but what's the best strategy?

A panel of leading real estate industry experts will answer this question and more at an innovative seminar in Lismore this month.

Expect More, presented by The Northern Star, will provide attendees with a host of valuable insights into the Northern Rivers property market, along with winning marketing strategies for owner/occupiers and investors alike to achieve the best return on their property in the current market.

Speakers will include REA chief economist, regular property commentator on Channel 7's Sunrise and Sky Business and columnist for The Australian, Nerida Conisbee, leading local real estate agent and REISNW Board Director Braden Walters, of McGrath Ballina/Byron Bay; News Regional Media Real Estate General Manager Louis Moore; and NewsCorp Senior Real Estate writer Elizabeth Tilley.

The seminar is open to the public, however numbers are strictly limited, so booking is advised. There is a nominal fee of $10 which includes drinks and canapes on arrival.

The seminar will run from 5-7pm at the Lismore City Hall on Wednesday, August 21.

To book your place, visit www.northernstar.com.au/expecttickets

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How bad is this toxic landslip? New investigation under way

    premium_icon How bad is this toxic landslip? New investigation under way

    Council News THE extent of a toxic landslip, and any "human or environmental health risks", will be investigated under new orders given to Lismore City Council.

    Blogger calls for 'immediate' action on 'harmful cult'

    premium_icon Blogger calls for 'immediate' action on 'harmful cult'

    Health Response "completely out of step with community expectations”

    Could you solve a 45-year-old missing persons case?

    premium_icon Could you solve a 45-year-old missing persons case?

    Crime Malcolm Briggs is missing his left ear and will be 81 this month

    Best month in 30 years: Why our real estate market is strong

    Best month in 30 years: Why our real estate market is strong

    Property One Ballina-based agent says he's seen a shift in buyer confidence