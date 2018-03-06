How to get Splendour 2018 tickets before everyone else

MEMBERS: Get yourself above the crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2018.

MEMBERS: Get yourself above the crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg

THE music line up has not been announced yet, but music lovers are already looking for ways to secure Splendour 2018 tickets.

The only way to get tickets for you and three friends, before everyone else, is to be a Splendour member.

Anyone who has been to Splendour in the Grass five times or more can become a Splendour member, with access to an exclusive presale where you can buy up to four tickets to Splendour 2018.

Festival lovers don't need to have attended Splendour five consecutive times to become members, just five times in total.

Organisers will need to verify that, so click here to get the low down on what you need to offer up as proof.

The first step to become a Splendour Member is to fill up an online form here.

Splendour Member applications close on Sunday March 11, 2018 at midnight AEST.

Festival organisers will get back to music lovers on the success of their application from Monday March 19.

Information about the exclusive Splendour Members Ticket Presale will be emailed to Splendour Members (old and new) soon.

Current Splendour Member who need to update their email address should click here here to update their moshtix account information.