Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECYCLING: The community recycling centre in Ballina.
RECYCLING: The community recycling centre in Ballina. Contributed
News

How to get rid of your 'problem waste'

30th May 2018 12:00 AM

POTENTIALLY harmful household materials that can't be safely disposed of in your kerbside bin can be taken to the Community Recycling Centre at the Ballina Waste Management Centre.

This includes "problem waste” like unwanted paints, oils, batteries, gas bottles, smoke detectors and light bulbs.

It is free for all NSW residents to drop off at their CRC but it also means that most of these items will be recycled ensuring that these resources don't end up as landfill.

So far more than 440 tonnes of problem wastes, mostly unwanted paint and old gas bottles, have been successfully recycled through the Northern River's network of eight8 Community Recycling Centres including Ballina.

The paint ends up as an alternative fuel for use in cement kilns and undamaged gas bottles are retested, restamped and returned into the hire industry.

Damaged bottles and paint tins are recycled as scrap metal.

Ballina Waste Management Centre is at 167 Southern Cross Drive, Ballina. Opening hours are 8am - 4pm every day.

To find out more contact Ballina council on 6686 1287 or go to: www.newaste.org.au/ crc-online.

If you've already visited a CRC, you can complete the feedback survey and go into the draw to win a $200 gift voucher.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Best dressed dog, waggiest tail: Even pooches Love Lennox

    premium_icon Best dressed dog, waggiest tail: Even pooches Love Lennox

    News THERE'S so much planned for this popular festival, even your dog will have a good time.

    23m-wide labyrinth project planned for Kyogle

    premium_icon 23m-wide labyrinth project planned for Kyogle

    News This bright idea is going to become a reality

    50 stalls at massive Ballina fundraiser

    premium_icon 50 stalls at massive Ballina fundraiser

    Community Clothes, toys, jewellery, home-made jams, plants for sale

    Major organised crime syndicate uncovered on Northern Rivers

    Major organised crime syndicate uncovered on Northern Rivers

    Crime Police believe the syndicate has been supplying drugs to jails

    Local Partners