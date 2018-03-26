Menu
Examples of hand-held flares and parachute-rockets (marine pyrotechnics) commonly returned for disposal at nominated Expired Flares collection sites.
Water Sports

How to get rid of expired flares

26th Mar 2018 11:58 AM

DO YOU have expired flares you need to get rid of?

Flares have use-by dates and must be disposed of safely once they have passed that date.

Roads and Maritime has launched a program to help boaters dispose of expired flares, with mobile collections set up along the NSW coastline.

It's an offence to set off flares except in an emergency.

Flares signal that you are in trouble and provide an exact location for searching aircraft or vessels. Only ignite them when rescuers are in view and can spot your flare.

Most flares have a use-by date of three years and they must be replaced before the expiry date. Penalties apply. More information about flares.

Fishery Creek Boat Ramp, Ballina Sunday April 1, 8am - 12pm

Evans Head Boat Ramp, Evans Head Sunday April 1, 2018 2pm - 6pm

