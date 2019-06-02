How to get locals tickets for writers festival

EVENT: Eddie Ayres in conversation with Bernard Zuel on the first day of the Byron Writers Festival 2018.

BYRON Writers Festival will offer Northern Rivers locals discounted Sunday Locals' Passes.

The discounted ticket is for entry to the Festival on Sunday, August 4, and is priced at $80, $55 less than the regular ticket price.

Byron Writers Festival 2019 will be held at Elements of Byron Resort, Byron bay, August 2 to 4.

Ticket holders have the freedom to wander between six stages, choosing from sessions spanning topics such as the environment, social issues, the arts, science, crime, poetry, politics, memoir and fiction.

The offer is exclusively available to residents of the Byron, Ballina, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed council areas.

The offer was supported by Stone & Wood.

Stone & Wood's Jasmin Daly said Byron Writers Festival is such an important cultural event for the Northern Rivers region, the brewery feel it's important that as many people from the local community are able to attend as possible.

"We hope that these Sunday Locals passes bring familiar faces young and old to enjoy a day of deep thinking and conversation,” she said.

Byron Writers Festival Sunday Locals Passes will be available for purchase online, over the phone or in person from June 12 when the full program is announced. This will be a limited release offer and will be available until sold out.

Purchasers will need to present proof of address at the Festival Box Office and are limited to a maximum of two tickets per person.

Regular priced three-day, one-day, Kids Big Day Out and Sunday Family passes will also be available to locals from June 12 .

Sunday Locals Passes for Byron Writers Festival will go on sale Wednesday, June 12, at byronwritersfestival.com/festival or call 0266855115.