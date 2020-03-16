How to get hold of this sunscreen you ‘can’t find anywhere’

Sun Juju is a plastic free, SPF50 reef safe sunscreen that rubs on clear. It's created as part of a mission to eliminate single use sunscreen bottles and the 14,000 tonnes of toxic sunscreen chemicals entering the ocean each year.

SUNSCREEN used to be simple ‒ choose the one with the highest SPF and wear it.

That’s how it’s always been, until recently.

Now buying sunscreen will see you facing shelves of the stuff with all different formulas, recipes, scents, brands and the impact on the environment.

Despite the plethora of options, one Byron Bay woman has stepped up the sun protection game and made a sunscreen you “couldn’t find anywhere”.

Sun Juju is a plastic free, reef safe, mineral SPF 50 that is non-greasy and rubs in clear.

Containing Kakadu Plum, Sun Juju works against harmful UV rays and free radicals, without

any of the harmful chemicals recently found by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

to be absorbed by the skin at rates much higher than their threshold.

At the beginning of March, founder Ella Liascos launched pre-orders on the crowdfunding platform IndieGogo.

Sun Juju is a plastic free, SPF50 reef safe sunscreen that rubs on clear. It's created as part of a mission to eliminate single use sunscreen bottles and the 14,000 tonnes of toxic sunscreen chemicals entering the ocean each year.

“I was tired of not being able to find an alternative to plastic packaged sunscreen. Even the

reef safe ones were plastic,” Ms Liascos said.

“Standard sunscreen also contains chemicals like Oxybenzone that harm the reefs and our health. It’s a potential hormone disrupter and can potentially affect our endocrine system, which regulates our biological processes.

“A lot of people avoid reef safe sunscreen because it’s often greasy, so I’m excited to offer a hydrating non-greasy alternative.

“Seventy-five per cent of all aluminium ever created is still in use today, which is why Sun Juju is packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminium.”

After keeping a blog on living sustainably for years, Ms Liascos saw endless gaps in the market, and sunscreen was the biggest.

From there, Sun Juju was born.

“We reached 10 per cent of our target ($43,000) on day two which is great,” she said.

“I also see a huge need for improved plastic free beauty and personal care.

“There’s a few plastic free stores for bulk food and homewares now, but I think we need a plastic free version of Sephora that appeals to a mainstream audience.”

Five per cent of profits will be donated to a marine permaculture project which farms kelp to absorb CO2 – a collaboration between The Climate Foundation and Sun Juju.

More at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sun-juju-plastic-free-reef-friendly-sunscreen#/.