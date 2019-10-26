How to get free health checks for your pet pooch

DOG lovers can gain some practical tips and tricks on dog ownership and get their pet's health checked while at it at a weekend event.

The Bow Wow Look at Me Now event aims to give dog lovers some practical tips and tricks to keep their dogs safe when out and about.

The council's Biodiversity Officer, Liz Caddick, said it was the first time the council has run an event like this with the long-term aim being to help dogs interact safely with other dogs, as well as with native wildlife.

"Coming into spring more people are out and about with their dogs, and more animals like koalas are on the move too," she said.

"Encounters with other animals can be unfamiliar and challenging for many dogs, but there are simple skills that most dogs can be taught to keep themselves and other animals safe."

Canine education and obedience training will be showcased at the event, with dog training demonstrations and interactive tips.

"The event is a good chance for dog owners to meet each other and find out more about keeping their dogs happy and healthy," Ms Caddick said.

"A local vet clinic is also providing free dog health checks and nail clipping," Ms Caddick said.

Bow Wow Look at Me Now will run from 8:30am - 12 noon at the Mullumbimby Showgrounds on October 26.

For more information go online or contact the council's biodiversity officer on 6626 7324.