How to get cheap tickets to Bluesfest 2021

BLUESFEST Byron Bay has announced that early bird tickets to its 2021 festival will go on sale on Wednesday, July 1.

On a social media post, Bluesfest confirmed the tickets will be available in for three and five days.

“Soon after we will make our massive First Artist Announcement for Bluesfest 2021,” the statement said.

“With over 60 artists already booked to perform next year we are off to an amazing start.”

According to the festival’s website, general admission tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale at the same rate they went on sale for Bluesfest 2020.

“So Early Bird tickets is a chance to grab your tickets at best possible price. We usually go on sale without having announced any talent. This will be different this year and we will announce around 50 artists.”

The news come after Bluesfest 2020 was cancelled after pandemic restrictions were imposed by the NSW Government.

The social media post also addressed the refund of 2020 tickets.

“Bluesfest 2020 ticketholders will be contacted directly in the week commencing June 15 to arrange their refunds,” it explained.

“The process will allow enough time for funds to be reversed into their accounts and to purchase their Bluesfest 2021 tickets at an exclusive pre-sale Early Bird price.”

On their website, Bluesfest also explained that patrons who have purchased via the Moshtix website will be contacted directly via email.

“Please login to your account to ensure your account details are up to date.”

Patrons who purchased tickets onsite at the 2019 festival and through the Bluesfest website prior to July 10, 2019, will be contacted via email by Bluesfest.

“If you purchased your ticket after this date, your ticket was purchased through Moshtix, therefore you will be contacted directly by a member of their team.”

In the recent social media post, festival organisers also thanked their patrons “who have supported, encouraged and honour us with your incredible patience through this massive journey that will go down in Bluesfest history as ‘the year the festival never happened’.”