Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
After – A property in Dum Dum that received a grant from Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund in 2019.
After – A property in Dum Dum that received a grant from Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund in 2019.
News

How to get cash to upgrade your heritage home

Jessica Lamb
14th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERITAGE homeowners could be able to give their home a facelift on council's dime.

Owners of heritage-listed properties or properties within a heritage conservation area can apply for a funding that aims to encourage positive conservation work and best practice management of built heritage in the Tweed.

The Tweed Shire Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund grants program will provide successful applicants with grants to undertake small scale conservation works to properties that hold heritage value or significance.

 

Before – A property in Dum Dum that received a grant from Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund in 2019.
Before – A property in Dum Dum that received a grant from Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund in 2019.

 

Funding will not be granted for work that has already taken place or for works that need development consent.

Strategic Planning and Urban Design unit co-ordinator Iain Lonsdale said this year, the focus was to provide financial support for owners to undertake a comprehensive management plan to help guide future restoration on their property.

"However, we will also accept applications for any projects that demonstrate a good heritage conservation outcome and that do not require development consent," he said.

 

After – A property in Dum Dum that received a grant from Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund in 2019.
After – A property in Dum Dum that received a grant from Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund in 2019.

 

There are 146 Heritage Items and six Heritage Conservation Areas identified in the Tweed Local Environmental Plan 2014.

The heritage conservation areas are Condong, Hartigans Hill in Murwillumbah, Murwillumbah Main Street, Tumbulgum, Tyalgum and Uki.

Funding will be awarded based on the significance and value of the expected heritage outcomes of the project, with the council matching the applicant's expenditure up to a specified amount.

Applications are open from July 13 to August 21.

For more information and to apply, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/heritage

Successful applicants will be advised in writing in early September.

More Stories

Show More
heritage homes northern rivers development twdcouncil twdnews twdrealestate tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frying pan argument ends in man assaulting wife of 44 years

        premium_icon Frying pan argument ends in man assaulting wife of 44 years

        News The North Coast man broke a chopping board over his wife’s head.

        From Kyogle with love: Rare mystery token found

        premium_icon From Kyogle with love: Rare mystery token found

        News A WOMAN is on a mission to find the owner of this historic love token.

        Much-loved Lismore shop is back and refocused

        premium_icon Much-loved Lismore shop is back and refocused

        News THE retail shop has opened back up in a new space and with a new focus.

        EXPLAINED: Next step for West Ballina mega-development

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Next step for West Ballina mega-development

        News THE 300-lot estate is estimated to cost more than $48 million.