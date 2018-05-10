How to get a luxury cabin half price

The Cabin Warehouse is looking for somewhere to build a Luxury cabin showroom in the Northern Rivers region NSW.

The Cabin Warehouse is looking for somewhere to build a Luxury cabin showroom in the Northern Rivers region NSW. The Cabin Warehouse

LOOKING for a cheap cabin or money making opportunity for your property?

The Cabin Warehouse was looking for somewhere to build a luxury cabin showroom on the Northern Rivers and they need your help.

General Manager Craig Twiname said they were offering a 26-square metre cabin with a 13-square veranda attached for half the retail price.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We're just looking to partner with some locals to give them a cheap cabin and basically we will then have a showroom," he said.

"We're just looking to use the site for 12 months and then in return we give them a really heavily discounted package."

The cabin would be needed as a showroom 3-4 days a week for 12-14 months.

"It could also suit someone who wanted to work as an agent and potentially run the showroom themselves."

The Cabin Warehouse has four different sized products costing around $40,000 to $43,000.

However for this showroom offer, the Cabin Warehouse will fix the cost somewhere between $22,000 to $25,000.

"We're basically going to build it for them for free," Mr Twiname said.

"The package will include the electrical, the build and the plumbing, done by our registered builders."

The cabins can also be erected with minimal disruption as Mr Twiname said the advertised cabin can take just one week to build.

"The estimated build time is three to four days for the cabin and then we need a day for the foundation and a couple of days for the trades services," he said.

Mr Twiname said since putting a call out on Facebook he has received a lot of interest from locals, visiting almost a dozen locations in Lismore and Ballina.

"We may end up doing a couple of different builds as a result of this promotion," he said.

The arrangement was flexible, it could suit someone looking for a cheap (quality) cabin who doesn't mind not having full use for a year.

The Cabin Warehouse was looking to start this project straight away, so if you think you have the ideal property you better get in touch, quick!