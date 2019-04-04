Menu
Zambrero are offering two for one burritos.
How to get a free lunch today

JASMINE BURKE
4th Apr 2019 10:21 AM
MEXICAN fans, rejoice! Zambrero is gifting the masses with a free feed today to celebrate National Burrito Day.

Zambrero are doing two for one burritos all day at all across Australia, so for every burrito you buy in restaurant you'll get a free classic burrito.

The offer is available in restaurant only.

Zambrero is great food and a good cause all rolled into one - with every burrito or bowl donating a meal to someone in need around the globe.

Zambrero at 38 Ballina Rd, Lismore NSW 2480.

