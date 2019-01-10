How to get a FREE cruise on one of our beautiful rivers

WHAT A TRADE-OFF: Tour guides seek 49 helpers aboard their Riverboat to "stand around" in exchange for a free cruise.

ALL hands on deck!

Two generous tour guides are seeking 49 helpers to basically hang out on their riverboat for a bit in exchange for a free Brunswick River cruise.

Lorraine Freeden put the shout out to locals and visitors on Brunswick Heads Community Page - NSW Australia's Facebook page.

"We do the Eco Rainforest River Cruises on the Brunswick River," she wrote.

"We need 49 people to help us (on Thursday, January 10) at 3pm to do stability trials on our riverboat, Jasmine, at the harbour at Brunswick Heads. We want to open up the top deck to allow more people to enjoy the 360 degree views when doing a cruise with us.

"You will be needed for 30-45 minutes just standing around on the boat.

"In exchange for your help we will run a... free cruise for one hour afterwards.

"Please contact us on 0410 016 926 or message us if you can help us. Only contact us if you are definitely coming please.

"Thanks so much, Lorraine and Simon."