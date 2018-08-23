How to get a career in food writing and photography

DO YOU dream of eating food and drinking wine for a living?

Then hone your food writing skills than with a one-day workshop designed to help kick-start your career in gastronomic journalism with leading voice in all things food, culture and travel writing, Justin Bergman.

Or join a hands-on workshop experience with award-winning food photographer Fran Flynn, who will take you through every trick of the trade to ensure ultimate mouth-watering photos every time.

Eat Your Words Food & Wine Writing Workshop by Le Cordon Bleu

Run by experienced food and travel journalist Justin Bergman, the course will provide budding writers with detailed instruction on how to develop ideas that food editors will love and craft compelling stories for publication.

Students will then attend Sample Festival and submit stories to be published online, receiving invaluable feedback from a seasoned editor.

Justin Bergman is a long-time Asia/Pacific correspondent for Monocle magazine and has been a regular food/travel contributor to a variety of publications, including The New York Times, Time magazine, New York magazine, Modern Farmer, among others.

He's travelled far and wide in search of unusual food stories, trekking to remote western China to report on the emerging wine industry in the Gobi Desert, visiting the kitchens of Estonian chefs seeking to create a new culinary identity in the former Soviet republic, and meeting the street food hawkers taking part in the first World Street Food Congress in Singapore.

The course will be held on Friday, August 31, 10am-5pm and includes lectures, writing and editing sessions, a guest presentation by a local food journalist, morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea and free entry to Sample Festival at Bangalow Showgrounds on Saturday, September 1.

For more information visit www.samplefoodevents.com/food-photography-and-writing-workshops/

Food Photography & Styling Workshop presented by Le Cordon Bleu

See one of Australia's premier food and wine events through artistic eyes and bring your lens along for a culinary adventure at Sample Festival.

This one-day workshop will be conducted by prominent food photographer, Fran Flynn, a qualified commercial photographer, teacher, graphic designer, illustrator, and award-winning cookbook producer.

Students will cover natural light food photography techniques, image styling, exploring objects and surfaces, the use of props, correct equipment and social media applications.

Whether you are a beginner or already developing confidence with your camera, this workshop is designed to help build your confidence and allow you to create stunning food images.

Photograph dishes prepared by the Executive Chef Matthew Kemp and the in-house culinary team in The Byron at Byron restaurant and learn about natural light photography.

The course will be held on Thursday, August 30, 10am-5pm and includes six hours of tuition, morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea and free entry to Sample Festival.

Visit https://samplefoodevents.com/food-photography-and-writing-workshops/