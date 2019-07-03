How to get $200 for kids sports registration

FIT AND FUN: Vouchers to help get your kids into sport.

FIT AND FUN: Vouchers to help get your kids into sport. Contributed

NSW kids are keeping active while their parents are keeping the cash, with each school-enrolled child now able to access two $100 Active Kids vouchers.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the money helps parents pay registration costs for sport and recreation, so kids can participate and stay active all year-round.

"Families across NSW keep telling me how much the Active Kids Vouchers help them manage the cost of living. Now with two per school enrolled child, parents keep even more money in their back pocket while their kids stay happy and healthy," Mr Perrottet said.

Since the Active Kids program was launched in 2018, more than one million vouchers have been redeemed and more than $100 million saved by NSW families.

Minister for Sport John Sidoti said it is a big win for NSW when more kids can participate in sport because of the government's drive to take down the barriers to expensive registration costs.

"Whether it is soccer, scouts, AFL, rugby, netball, golf or volleyball, you're sure to find an activity kids will love. Active Kids really is making a difference to children's participation in sport and active recreation in NSW," Mr Sidoti said.

From January - June there was an overall increase of 13 per cent in the number of Active Kids' vouchers created, including a 17 per cent rise in vouchers created for girls following an influx of registrations for dance, gymnastics, tennis and swimming Active Kids providers.

Parents of school-enrolled children can access a second $100 Active Kids voucher to use towards registration and membership fees for sport and active recreation each year.

For further information visit sport.nsw.gov.au/activekids or call 13 13 02.