How to get $10,000 to improve your rural Lismore property

EXPRESSIONS of interest are now open for round six of Lismore City Council's Rural Landholder Initiative small grants program.

The program is open to landholders with rural properties bigger than two hectares who wish to improve their land through ecological restoration, revegetation and associated fencing and off-stream watering.

The program provides grants of up to $5000 for primary works in the first year, with restoration projects eligible for second year funds of $2500.

Sites along floodplain riverbanks can apply for up to $10,000 if works include fencing and off-stream watering.

The council's Rural Landholder Initiative extension officer, Kate Steel, said it was a great way for landowners to kick-start or finish off a restoration project.

"These funds are about helping farmers and landholders to enhance and protect biodiversity on their land, which helps to improve habitat and water quality for our native wildlife, as well as increase farm productivity,” she said.

"We urge interested people to hurry - the deadline for applications is only five weeks away.”

Funds are available for landholders who wish to undertake the following works:

Bush regeneration restoring areas of native habitat or revegetation with local native plants

Assistance with environmental weed control

Plantings for erosion stabilisation using local native plants

Purchasing fencing materials to control livestock in riparian and wetland areas, and remnant vegetation improvement

Purchasing off-stream watering equipment to protect waterways from stock impact

Stabilising stock crossing points.

The Rural Landholder Initiative is a cornerstone of the council's Biodiversity Management Strategy and has been operating for three years.

In that time 70 on-ground projects have been supported with around 27,000 tree planted, 90 hectares of native vegetation under restoration and 10km of river and creek banks being restored.

Anyone considering applying for funds is welcome to make use of the resources available on the Lismore City Council website to plan a project and address questions in the application.

The Expression of Interest round closes on Thursday, December 13 for new projects that will begin in mid-2019. To apply, visit www.lismore.nsw.gov.au

For more information or to discuss your project and eligibility, contact Kate Steel on 1300 87 83 87.