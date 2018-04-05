'How to' financial course receives $10,000

BYRON Youth Services has received $10,000 to fund their financial literacy program for struggling youths.

The grant is from Future2, the philanthropic arm of the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA), which helps fund projects that give hope for a better future to 12-25 year olds who may be financially disadvantaged.

FPA Far North Coast NSW Chapter Chair Shane Hayes said he was delighted to present the cheque to the non-for-profit early last month.

"I feel fantastic, we've had three goes at this over the last three years and we were finally successful late last year to win $10,000 for Byron Youth Service, which they are now going to use for a financial literacy program for youths," Mr Hayes said.

The $-Smart program seeks to provide financial literacy to high school students around topics such as 'how to do taxes', 'how to budget' and other financial maths missing from the school curriculum.

The program provides participants with workbooks, receipt holders and calculators to encourage students to maintain their learning well beyond the time of the course.

Mr Hayes said he has been involved with the Byron Youth Services since they approached him about their program three years ago.

"$10,000 towards this program is amazing for them," he said.

"I helped them with this application and put it in and now I am wanting to see how this financial literacy program runs and gets supported by the youth of this area."

Future2 Chair Matthew Brown said a total of 14 charity organisations across Australia will be awarded grants this year.

"Each endorsed by a local FPA member who commits their time and energy to help make a meaningful difference to their communities," Mr Brown.

Mr Hayes is encouraging other non-for-profit organisations to reach out to him and apply for the 2018 round of Future2 grants.

Applications open in mid-year.

The free $-Smart course will be running on April 18 and 19, 10am-3pm at the Byron Youth Activity Centre.

For more information contact Dale at educationsupport@bys.org.au