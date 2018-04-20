How to easily save $200 on your electricity bill

A new government program will help families and small businesses save money on their power bills.

A new government program will help families and small businesses save money on their power bills. baloon111

FAMILIES will be able to slash their power bills by more than $200 a year under a NSW Government initiative, which encourages people to swap old light bulbs for discounted energy efficient ones.

Lismore MP Thomas George, Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton and Energy and Utilities Minister Don Harwin announced the new program today.

As well as delivering savings for households, the program could also could cut up to $2300 a year off the power bills of small businesses.

"This is a simple and easy program for people to reduce their energy consumption, reduce their power bills and reduce their impact on the environment,” Mr George said.

"The lighting program is one of a suite of $112.5 million energy affordability measures being rolled out to NSW residents to help them save energy and money.”

The NSW Government has also launched the new Power to Save website that provides all the information on Government energy efficiency programs available to help households and small businesses.

"Households can expect to save up to $210 a year on their energy costs by changing 20 halogen lights while small business can expect to save up to $2300 a year by changing 50 halogen lights,” Mr Harwin said.

"All you need to do is go online to the NSW Government's new Power to Save website where you'll find the details of approved suppliers who have been contracted to install these discounted lights.”

Other cost-saving resources can be found on the new Power to save portal including free training and webinars, details of existing energy rebates and the NSW Home Energy Action appliance replacement offer.

The appliance replacement offer commenced in August 2016 and has so far replaced close to 30,000 appliances in over 24,000 eligible households across the State.

Ms Upton announced that this has so far collectively saved low income households around $3.3 million on energy bills each year.

"It's great to see the uptake of the appliance replacement offer which is helping low-income households save up to $200 a year by replacing an inefficient fridge, and up to $125 a year by replacing an old television,” Ms Upton said.

"Not generating that energy is the equivalent of taking 3,500 cars off the road.”

The Good Guys, currently the program's retail partner, are contributing discounts to further reduce the up-front cost of new appliances under the offer.

Any low-income, concession card holders are eligible to apply.

The NSW Government is working with community service organisations including the Western Sydney Migrant Resource Centre, Anglicare, Baptist Care, St Vincent de Paul and Metro Assist to reach these households.

For more information go to www.powertosave.nsw.gov.au