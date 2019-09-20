How to buy at the beach for less than $1 million

$825,000: This is what $825,000 gets you in Skennars Head - four bedrooms, three bathrooms, polished floors and open plan living.

LAST week, the top property price sold on the Northern Rivers was $825,000.

This is nowhere near the dizzying heights of previous weeks, where properties sold for more than $3 million, with nary a sub-million dollar house to be found.

The top $825,000 price tag belonged to 20 Greenview Place in Skennars Head, proving you can buy near the beach for less than a million dollars.

Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this property is actually under the median price for four bedroom houses in Lennox Head, which is $975,000.

Sold by Elders in Lennox Head, 20 Greenview Place features polished concrete floors, contrasting with the white, light-filled open plan living, and is described as "a home that will be enjoyed by all and be the envy of family and friends".

The median home price for sold properties last week was also $470,000 - the first time the median has fallen under half a million in a few months.

The other nine properties in the top ten sold were:

$765,000: 1/40 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay - McGrath, Byron Bay

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.