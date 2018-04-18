How to borrow a laptop at Kyogle Library

Kyogle library members can now borrow a laptop computer to use while in the library.

Kyogle library members can now borrow a laptop computer to use while in the library. Kyogle Council

KYOGLE library members can now borrow a laptop computer to use while in the library.

The new service is open to members who are 16-years of age and older.

The self-service laptop kiosk features six laptops which charge when the laptops are not in use.

Community members can simply swipe their library cards and remove the laptop.

Kyogle Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said the new service would give people with no or limited access to technology the opportunity to use the laptops for a range of activities.

"The kiosk then effectively books out the laptop (similar to borrowing books) under your name,” Cr Mulholland said.

"It is such a quick, efficient system and I hope it is a resource that will be well utilised.”