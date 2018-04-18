Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyogle library members can now borrow a laptop computer to use while in the library.
Kyogle library members can now borrow a laptop computer to use while in the library. Kyogle Council
Council News

How to borrow a laptop at Kyogle Library

Samantha Poate
by
18th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

KYOGLE library members can now borrow a laptop computer to use while in the library.

The new service is open to members who are 16-years of age and older.

The self-service laptop kiosk features six laptops which charge when the laptops are not in use.

Community members can simply swipe their library cards and remove the laptop.

Kyogle Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said the new service would give people with no or limited access to technology the opportunity to use the laptops for a range of activities.

"The kiosk then effectively books out the laptop (similar to borrowing books) under your name,” Cr Mulholland said.

"It is such a quick, efficient system and I hope it is a resource that will be well utilised.”

kyogle kyogle council kyogle library laptops
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    49,000 tons of gravel and $2.9m to fix roads

    49,000 tons of gravel and $2.9m to fix roads

    Council News 49 RICHMOND Valley Council roads have been repaired since July after 2017 major weather events.

    • 18th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Clunes garage on the market for first time in 71 years

    Clunes garage on the market for first time in 71 years

    News Multi-faceted business on busy road on market for nearly $1.5m

    • 18th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    $170,000 to attract more tourists to the Northern Rivers

    $170,000 to attract more tourists to the Northern Rivers

    News Two Northern Rivers LGA's set to benefit from funding.

    • 18th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Search called off after surfer reported missing

    Search called off after surfer reported missing

    News A search for a surfer reported missing at Byron has been called off

    Local Partners