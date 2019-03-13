LEARNING TO BE LEADERS: St Joseph's School captains and vice captains, Eli Harrington, Charlie Hong, Olivia Hayden and Elle Johnston.

THE four St Joseph's School students take their roles as captain and vice captain seriously.

Having spent a leadership day in Brisbane recently, the students at the Woodburn School had a lot to share about how to be a school captain. Charlie Hong and Olivia Hayden have been captains for six weeks.

"I love doing it, it's a good job,” Charlie said. "You get privileges like you raise the flag in the morning, you check the mail and out the newsletter in the church.”

"You gain lots of confidence that helps you when you go into high school,” Olivia said.

All four students gave a little nod.

Vice captain Eli Harrington explained the importance of the roles.

"We are the first people teachers ask to say thank you to people who have come to the school,” Eli said.

The other vice captain Elle Johnston said: "it's your responsibility to make sure everyone's alright.”

"We have to be prepared for anything,” Charlie said.

It is clear these 11-year olds are growing in their school roles. But what makes a good leader?

"Someone who speaks their mind and they're not afraid to show their true self and stand up for others,” Charlie said.

"You have to be determined,” Olivia said

"Be true and able to help others and make them feel at home in the school family,” Olivia said.

Elle was clear about what leaders needed to do.

"Go to school thinking - I've got a job to do,” she said.

"You have to be able to step out of your comfort zone,” Eli said.

St Joseph's is in safe hands with theses four leading the way.

St Joseph's School Community Fair with fireworks, food trucks and much more on April 5 starting at 5pm until 9pm. Everyone in the community is welcome. Contact the school for more details on 6682 2468.