Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heidi Dowse (front left) with her dancing group.
Heidi Dowse (front left) with her dancing group.
Health

Mum, 49, to dance up a storm at Pan Pacs after losing 30kg

Carly Morrissey
by
10th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY be only her third time on stage but Springfield's Heidi Dowse is looking forward to the Pan Pacific Masters.

She's taken up the dance sport of calisthenics aged 49.

"My daughter's done calisthenics since she was two," Ms Dowse said.

"We moved to Queensland about six years ago and dance at a club on the Gold Coast.

"It's mainly a group of mums in the team.

"They had been nagging me to join, I said if I lose 20 kilos I'll do it. I lost 30 kilos so I had no choice."

She lost the weight over 18 months first going to Weight Watchers then doing a boot camp in the mornings.

So this was her first year learning the dance sport which incorporates routines choreographed to music sometimes using clubs and rods.

Now there's about 18 ladies in her team heading to the Gold Coast in November for the Pan Pacific Masters.

The youngest is around 27 years old and the oldest is in her 60s.

Ms Dowse's first time on stage competing was three weekends ago in a Brisbane competition, last weekend she headed to Redcliffe for a state competition.

"I wasn't too nervous, because I've been backstage with my daughter. I'm just nervous I'll stuff up or forget where to be."

Ms Dowse's daughter has been performing calisthenics for 17 years and now teaches the sport.

"It's so much fun. Two of us are brand new to the sport. It's a really great bunch of ladies.

"I am having an absolute ball. I spend more time laughing, I'm pretty terrible," she joked.

"It probably comes together better than I think."

The team, part of the Helensvale Calisthenics and Dance Academy, are now practising for three hours twice a week.

calisthenics pan pacifc masters games weight loss
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man accused of 'dragging woman by hair' at G'bah home

    Man accused of 'dragging woman by hair' at G'bah home

    Crime POLICE will allege they had to wrestle the 21-year-old man from the house during his arrest.

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:05 PM
    10 beers before driving: Ballina man's admission to police

    10 beers before driving: Ballina man's admission to police

    Crime Police have been busy with drink-drivers across the region

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:10 PM
    Inspirational young farmer with an eggsellent goal

    premium_icon Inspirational young farmer with an eggsellent goal

    News Oliver Bora is a young farmer on a sustainable mission

    Local Partners