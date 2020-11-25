How this small club wins in and out of the pool

NATIONAL SELECTION: Lismore Workers Swim Team head coach Peter Harvey is thrilled that he and athlete McKinley Arnison, 14, have been selected for the 2021 Australia Para Development Camp. Photo: Alison Paterson

NATIONAL SELECTION: Lismore Workers Swim Team head coach Peter Harvey is thrilled that he and athlete McKinley Arnison, 14, have been selected for the 2021 Australia Para Development Camp. Photo: Alison Paterson

IT’S often said that a team is only as strong as its coach and supporters.

In that case, its no wonder that the Lismore Workers Swim Team punches above its weight in and out of the pool.

Under the coaching direction of Peter Harvey, the club has seen its youngsters develop skills and confidence, and the families involved have been thrilled with their results in the water which has made an enormous impact in the rest of their lives.

Now Harvey has again been selected to coach at the Australian Para Development Camp at the AIS in Canberra this coming January 2021.

It’s the second time for Harvey who coached at the 2020 camp which was held just before lockdown.

AMAZING SUPPORT: Lismore Workers Swim Team head coach Peter Harvey said the amazing support from the club has one of the keys behind the success of their swimmers in and out of the pool. Photo: Alison Paterson

“For the 2020 camp I had to apply, this time they asked me which was really nice,” he said.

“I have must have done a fairly decent job.”

Harvey is also thrilled that multi-class athlete McKinley Arnison has also been selected for the upcoming 20-21 year Australian Para development squad.

POOL POWER: Lismore Workers Swim Teach coach Peter Harvey and athlete McKinley Arnison have been selected to participate at the Australian Para Development Camp at the AIS in Canberra in January 2021.

“This means she has a shot at making the Paralympic team as everyone at this event is eligible to swim in the Paralympic trials in June,” he said.

The camp will help swimmers prepare for the Swimming Australia Open competition in April on the Gold Coast too.”

Harvey has been part of the LWST for six years now and he said the genuine family-like atmosphere and “amazing” support from everyone is what allows him to do his job and the athletes to succeed be it winning a race, setting a record, mastering a new stroke or achieving a personal best.

“I’ve been in a few clubs but with LWST there’s been a real camaraderie with parents and the children,” he said.

“There’s no backstabbing, we have a full committee and everyone works really well together, their support is phenomenal.

“Our club is really inclusive, it’s about making everyone feel welcome and feel like a part of a team,” he said.

“Yes, our swimmers compete individually but they are there to support each other.”