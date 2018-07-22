How this school-leaver scored a permanent job with council

A BYRON Community College and Byron Shire Council pre-employment program has resulted in a Mullumbimby High School leaver gaining a permanent position with Byron Shire Council.

A program funded through the Local Government Skills Strategy has enabled Leon Dawes to start a traineeship as an Enforcement Officer.

The 18 year old took the opportunity for a six week internship at Byron Shire Council earlier this year, as a way to gain foundation employment skills with on the job experience.

"It has paid off. I knew it would be a great opportunity that could lead to a new career. I have loved my first few weeks in the new role,” Mr Dawes said.

"Leon has shown great aptitude so far and is enthusiastically approaching both the position and the team environment,” Parking Enforcement Supervisor Tony Lucas said.

"Leon is being trained in legislation, enforcement policies, procedures and a range of technology platforms that underpin our everyday duties.”

If you see Leon behind the wheel in our enforcement vehicle, be sure to give him a wave.

"It's been great to get out in the community, driving around each day. I look forward to becoming more involved in the community engagement side of this role throughout the year,” Mr Dawes said.

Council's partnership with Byron Community College will run again in 2019.