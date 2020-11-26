How this NRRRL team plans to be a powerhouse in 2021

MAN ON A MISSION: NRRRL Casino Cougar's Chad Taylor against Byron Bay in the first round of competition in 2018. Taylor has now signed on again as captain of Cougars first grade for 2021. Photo: Ursula Bentley.

CASINO COUGARS first grade coach and former NRL premiership great Jason Alchin said he’s pleased to have signed on for the 2021 season after his inaugural season with the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League club.

Alchin cited the “incredible support” that players, officials and supporters of the Cougars brought to the games as being a key element for his decision.

“A reason I signed up is because of the young men here, they are very committed I can see so much going forward for them,” Alchin said.

“The players and the supporters are a great bunch of people from the president down, the Cougars are a real good country club and I want to help them be successful.”

Alchin said the amazing potential of the players was also a standout and after a disrupted season, he’s looking forward to a more stable year ahead.

“We have unfinished business,” he said.

“This year with COVID-19 it was a hard year for everyone.

“My plan without giving away any secrets is to bring the players from being unconsciously skilled to consciously skilled.”

Alchin said he was also stoked that Chad Taylor, who has played first grade since 2014, has signed up as captain again as well as veteran Cougars halfback Hayden Pratt.

Taylor, 25, said he was excited to be playing under Alchin’s influence at the club where has put skin in the game since he was five year old.

“It would be good to win a premiership, I think the last time the Cougars won one was when I was born in 1995.

“I believe 2021 will be the year of the Cougar.”

In 2017 Taylor was named in The Northern Star’s Top 10 Hookers.

Club vice president Bradley John said everyone was preparing for a stellar 2021.

“Most of the 2020 sides have committed to next year,” he said.

“We are also excited about some young players coming through form U18s in Tommy Shaw, Rocco Partridge and Tyrelle Roberts.”