How this NR town is making a huge impact overseas

IT ALL stemmed from the loss of a beautiful teacher in Yarrawonga, Victoria 10 years ago.

The Rosemary Cullen Foundation was created to support the Bethlehem Day Care Center in Cebu in the Philippines, established in memory of Rosemary Cullen, a beloved local teacher who had visited Cebu.

As then-principal of Sacred Heart Primary School, Mr Hunter supported the idea of the foundation, eventually bringing it with him when he settled in Kyogle as the new principal of St Brigid's.

Now in its 10th year of operation, Mr Hunter said the timing was "perfect” for him and his wife Helen to visit Cebu themselves.

"When the 10 year anniversary came up, I thought I would like to go over and visit to see where the foundation was helping local children,” he said.

Last month, the Hunters spent eight days working and visiting many educational institutions and villages that were established to assist the poorest of the poor, including the Bethlehem Learning Centre.

Together the Kyogle parish gathered nearly 50 kilograms of clothing and footwear, as well as being able to purchase 160 new food bowls.

The most significant donation made was for two wheelchairs for the Bethlehem Learning Centre, allowing parents to no longer have to carry their children to and from school.

Mr Hunter said the visit was both challenging and rewarding.

"It was challenging, very thought provoking and it just showed us that we are living in a wonderful place, there are so many more people,” he said.

"My wife and I were blown away by how happy they are. They have nothing but they want to give you everything, we thought we were going over there to assist them and we came home having learnt so much.”