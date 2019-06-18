How this driver made things much, much worse for himself

Man charged after initially being caught driving using his mobile phone.

A BONALO man has landed himself in court after making matters worse for himself while trying to avoid getting in trouble for using his mobile while driving.

Attempting to evade police for the minor traffic offence lead to three serious charges being laid against him after he broke further rules in an effort to avoid enforcement.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said Casino Police will allege that at 8.43pm on Thursday they saw a 36 year old Bonalbo man driving along Centre Street whilst using a mobile phone.

"He failed to stop and accelerated away from police, reaching speeds more than double the speed limit,” Snr const Henderson said.

"On Hickey Street the vehicle struck the surface of the road, causing sparks to come from the underside.

"On Adam Street the vehicle braked heavily and drove on the incorrect side of the road.

"On Stapleton Avenue the vehicle became airborne, spun onto a grass verge and came to a stop.

"The driver surrendered to police and produced a negative breath test.

"He told police, 'I'm so sorry. I didn't want to get in trouble for being on the phone.'”

He was charged with Drive Manner Dangerous, Exceed Speed Limit by Greater than 45Km/h and Driver use Mobile Phone When Not Permitted.

He will appear at Casino Local Court this week.