How this controversial Lennox DA got approved

An image of the amended proposal for a Rayner Lane, Lennox Head home. The original DA was refused by the council but a new version has been approved by the Land and Environment Court.

AN AMENDED version of a long-disputed Ballina Shire development application has now been approved in the Land and Environment Court.

The $950,000 proposed works at 5 Rayner Lane, lodged with the council on December 13, 2017, were refused in August, 2018, but the applicant lodged an appeal against this decision in the Land and Environment Court.

This appeal was upheld in a LEC decision handed down on December 20.

In the decision, which followed a conciliation conference in September, Senior Commissioner Susan Dixon granted the applicant leave to amend the development application to rely upon plans and documents tendered to the court.

On that basis, development consent was granted for the demolition of an existing dwelling and associated structures and the construction of a new two-storey home, as well as a basement level for car parking and storage, swimming pool, fences and roof-top terrace.

“After the conference, the parties reached agreement as to the terms of a decision in the proceedings that would be acceptable to them,” Commissioner Dixon said.

She said it was her duty to “dispose of the proceedings in accordance with the parties’ decision” if that decision was one the court could have reasonably made in exercising its full powers.

“In this instance, the parties have explained how the contentions in the appeal and the jurisdictional prerequisites have been satisfied,” she said.

“In that regard, the parties agree that the contentions raised by council in the proceedings have been resolved and the court has power to grant consent to the development the subject of the proceedings in the proper exercise of its functions.”

The DA was lodged with the council on December 13, 2017, and is subject to older planning rules which were in place at that time.

“The development is on private land and, with the exception of a cantilevered balcony, set back behind the foreshore building line,” Commissioner Dixon said.

“It will therefore not interfere with public access to the foreshore.”

She said the parties believed the court “can and should be satisfied that the development will not be significantly affected by coastal hazards”.