How this Ballina mum juggles kids and a thriving business

Ballina mum Claudia Lawrence is a finalist in the 2018 AusMumprenuer for her business Dinner is Served.

Ballina mum Claudia Lawrence is a finalist in the 2018 AusMumprenuer for her business Dinner is Served. Francis Witsenhuysen

PROVING you can juggle young children and a thriving business, Ballina mum Claudia Lawrence has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 AusMumpreneur Awards.

The awards recognise the rising number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.

Working in a successful yet highly demanding corporate role in Sydney was "a breeze" for Ms Lawrence, but once she had her two boys she began to find it increasingly difficult to maintain her career.

"When I had the idea for my business, I really wanted to create a business that was empowering for mums, both as a customer and also for my employees," she said.

"Two years ago I took the plunge and Dinner is Served was born.

"We are all about promoting remote working and flexible working, and being able to work around your kids."

Dinner is Served is a meal and drinks delivery service with a focus on giving families a break when they are on holiday by having quality, fresh ready-to-heat meals waiting for them when they arrive at their accommodation.

"I also started the business to help reduce wastage for families who use self-catered accommodation,"she said.

"Our packaging is made of an oven-able cardboard, so it's ready to throw in the recycling once used."

Working mostly from her own kitchen, Ms Lawrence has partnered with local chefs and two local women who run their own catering businesses to help fill orders.

"We have just taken on our first employee. She has two young children as well," she said. "We are looking to hire a chef fairly shortly.

"It's exciting because we're at capacity, so we are looking to move to a commercial premises soon."

Ms Lawrence said she was thrilled to make it as a AusMumprenuer finalist in the sustainability category.

"I think the competition is great for mums," she said.

"It's great to have recognition for mums who are starting their own businesses.

"Mums have to find a way to do something rewarding and it's not so much about the money that we need to live ... kids are amazing but for many of us having a passion is fulfilling as well. I'm really proud to make a contribution with Dinner is Served."

The winners of the 2018 AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced in Melbourne on August 31.

Fore more information about the awards www.ausmumpreneur.com