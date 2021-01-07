How this $2 shop is turning the tide on Aussie made

Ace Variety Discount owner Wendy Travers with some of the Australian-made plastic goods they now stock in their Maclean store.

Are you looking for a bargain but want to support Aussie made products at the same time? The humble $2 shop may soon have the answer.

The owners of Ace Variety Discounts Maclean in northern NSW announced late last year on social media that they would begin stocking their shop with Australian-made products in a bid to support the local economy. It’s a move that owner Barry Travers said many variety shops were starting to get behind.

“We wanted to make the change because it was obvious people are tired of buying cheap imported goods that are just rubbish,” Mr Travers said.

“There’s one manufacturer in Melbourne who has begun making products where the quality is better but the price is the same. By making this change, we’re creating jobs and supporting Australians.”

Big range of Australian Made plastic wear has arrived in store. Come down and check it out while stocks last! Posted by Ace Variety Discounts - Maclean on Monday, January 4, 2021

Mr Travers said the shop now stocks a range of Australian-made plastic wear including tubs, garden pots and storage containers.

However, since receiving their first order a few days ago, Mr Travers said stock has all but sold out with a second order on the way.

“It’s such a positive start and shows that this is what customers want,” he said.

Plans to fully stock the shop with only Australian-made products is definitely on the cards, but Mr Travers said it was early days for the manufacturing side of things.

“I’m not the only shop out there who wants to make this change and it’s definitely happening, but our country still has a long way to go yet before we have full manufacturing set up in Australia,” he said.