How these new trucks could save a life

COMMITMENT: From left Tony Kennedy, Ian Thompson, Tom Moodie and Jody Hinds in front of Lismore City Council's new R U OK garbage truck. Jackie Munro

SAVING someone from turning to suicide can start with something as simple as asking: Are you OK?

R U OK is an Australian suicide prevention charity which aims to remind people that having meaningful conversations with mates and loved ones could save lives, and Lismore City Council has revealed its plan to help trigger that conversation.

Council is trying to raise suicide awareness by unveiling two council vehicles emblazoned with the R U OK? message.

Lismore City Council senior law enforcement officer Jody Hinds said council made the decision to change the wrapping on two of its vehicles, a waste collection truck and fuel truck, to support R U OK?, with the collection truck making its first voyage on R U OK? Day last Thursday.

Mr Hinds said the council wanted wanted to promote the campaign in a visible and public way and the the two trucks were selected due to their high visibility in the community.

"Our collection trucks travel all over town at all times of day. If someone sees the artwork and that encourages them to ask one person 'Are you ok?' then it's doing its job,” Mr Hinds said.

"Everybody sees the garbage collection truck, and the fuel truck visit most council sites, so not only are people seeing it during its travels, but it's also helping our own staff to start a conversation.”

Mr Hinds said the R U OK wrapping would stay on the truck for as long it possibly can, part of Lismore City Council's ongoing commitment to helping improve mental health and decreasing suicide.

"R U OK? encourages you to ask a question if you have a niggling feeling that someone you know or care about isn't behaving as they normally would, seems out of sorts, agitated, withdrawn or just not themselves. They encourage you to trust that gut instinct and act on it,” Mr Hinds said.

"If out of all of this we can save just one life, then it's a resounding success.”

If you or someone you know needs crisis support please call Lifeline 13 11 14, MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78, or Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800. For mental health services in the Northern Rivers phone NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511.